Orange County Public Schools signs “School Justice Partnership Agreement” with local law enforcement

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Ahead of the 2024-25 school year, Orange County Public Schools, 12 local law enforcement agencies, and the judicial system have signed the “School Justice Partnership Agreement.”
OCPS officials said the agreement is meant to lay out guidelines on handling student misconduct, “with an emphasis on finding alternatives to arrest for less serious offenses that do not pose a threat to school safety.”
OCPS’ goal is to further create a cohesive and fair approach when dealing with issues such as student misconduct, and school safety, between schools and law enforcement. They also want to be able to provide more efficient interventions and support services without complications.
“This collaboration with our law enforcement partners signifies a commitment to fostering a secure and nurturing environment within our schools. We will ensure that our academic programs are not only designed to educate but also to promote a culture of safety and positivity for all students,” said OCPS Superintendent Maria Vazquez.”
Orange County Judicial partners:
- Chief Judge of the Ninth Judicial Circuit
- Office of the State Attorney Ninth Judicial Circuit
- Office of the Public Defender Ninth Judicial Circuit
- Orange County Clerk of Courts.
Law Enforcement partners:
- Orange County Sheriff’s Office
- Orlando Police Department
- Apopka Police Department
- Belle Isle Police Department
- Eatonville Police Department
- Edgewood Police Department
- Maitland Police Department
- Oakland Police Department
- Ocoee Police Department
- Windermere Police Department
- Winter Park Police Department
- Winter Garden Police Department
OCPS officials also said the new policies must include steps that referrer students to mental health services as needed, and procedures for conducting behavioral threat assessments in accordance with the Office of Safe Schools guidelines.
