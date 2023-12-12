Orlando ranks #1 city for New Year’s celebrations, per WalletHub

Orlando, FL — New York City? Nope!

Orlando ranks the #1 best city to celebrate New Years, according to WalletHub.

To establish which cities are best for safely celebrating the new year without going broke, WalletHub compares the 100 largest cities across the U.S. using 26 different categories. The categories range from affordable dining, legality of fireworks and even traffic congestion.

Celebrating New Year’s in Orlando, per WalletHub:

1st – Overall rank for Orlando

– Overall rank for Orlando 1st – Availability of Affordable Fine Dining

– Availability of Affordable Fine Dining 15th – Traffic Congestion

– Traffic Congestion 1st – Legality of Fireworks

– Legality of Fireworks 1st – Number of Restaurants per capita

– Number of Restaurants per capita 3rd – Beer, Wine & Spirits Shops per capita

WalletHub Top 10 New Years Cities

For the full list, click here.

