Orlando ranks among the best cities to celebrate Easter, per WalletHub

According to finance company, WalletHub, the City of Orlando ranks among the best cities to celebrate Easter.

The answer is not a simple one. In 325 CE, the Council of Nicaea, a gathering of Christian bishops, decided that there should be a more organized and universal way to decide when Easter would be celebrated. The council decided that the remembrance would be held the first Sunday after the first full moon occurring on or after the vernal equinox.

(Katsiaryna Kallantai/Getty Images)

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

According to WalletHub, Orlando ranks 4th out of 100 of the largest cities in the U.S.

The finance company, said Americans plan to spend $22 billion on Easter this year.

WalletHub’s report on 2024′s Best Places to Celebrate Easter, compared the 100 largest cities across 11 categories, ranging from candy and chocolate shops per capita to the city’s Christian population.

Celebrating Easter in Orlando:

  • Overall Rank: 4th
  • 7th – Churches per Capita
  • 7th – Candy & Chocolate Stores per Capita
  • 1st – Flower & Gift Shops per Capita
  • 37th – Easter Weather Forecast

To read the full report, click here.

Source: WalletHub




Casey Wright

Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Casey is a former Producer, currently a News Anchor/On-Air talent at WDBO news.

