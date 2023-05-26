SEE: Short-lived tornado causes damage in South Florida

As severe thunderstorms moved across portions of South Florida Thursday afternoon, a tornado touched down in Southwest Miami Dade.

The twister reached top wind speeds of 80 miles per hour.

During the tornado’s two minutes on the ground, it reportedly knocked over an 18 wheeler and damaged several trees.

The National Weather Service confirmed Friday that the weather phenomenon was in the EF-0 range of the Enhanced Fujita scale.

