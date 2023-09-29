Spooky Season is here! Here’s things to do this weekend in Central Florida

Orlando, FL — Need your Halloween fix this weekend? Here’s all things “Spooky” going on in Central Florida:

Petrified Forest Scare Trail begins September 29th, every Friday & Saturday in Altamonte Springs until Oct 31st

Halloween Horror Nights continues at Universal Orlando until November 4th, times and prices vary by date

Happy Frights and Haunting Nights at Harry P. Leu Gardens begins this weekend, times and price vary by date

Howl-O-Scream at Seaworld Orlando continues Fridays & Saturdays 7pm to midnight until Halloween

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom continues from 7pm to 11pm until November 1st

Brick-or-Treat at Legoland continues every Saturday during park hours, included with park admission until Oct 29th

If you’re a sports fan:

Orlando City SC takes one Montreal FC this Saturday September 29th at Exploria Stadium at 7:30pm

