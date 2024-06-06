Things to do: AquaGlow, Art With Purpose, Science Night Live & more this weekend in Central Florida

Light up your summer nights at a new after-hours event at Aquatica (Aquatica Orlando/Aquatica Orlando)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The first weekend in June offers plenty to do in Central Florida.

Beginning on Friday, June 7th, AquaGlow begins at Aquatica Orlando every weekend from 8 to 11 p.m. until August 10th.

On Friday, June 7th, Art With Purpose is on display at the Orlando Museum of Art from 1 to 3 p.m.

On, Friday, June 7th, the OPO Summer Camp Concert will be performed at the Harriett Coleman Center for the Performing Arts at Lake Highland Preparatory School at 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday, June 8th, the Orlando Predators battle the Georgia Force at the Kia Center.

Game-time is 7 p.m.

On Saturday, June 8th, enjoy Science Night Live at the Orlando Science Center from 8 to 11:30 p.m.

On Saturday, June 8th, take part in the Curry Ford West Dress Like a Dad Pub Crawl from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

On Sunday, June 9th, The musical program “Peace by Piece” will be performed by CFSOF at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in the Alexis and Jim Pugh Theater at 3 p.m.

