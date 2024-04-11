Things to do: Florida Film Fest, Brews Around the Zoo, Motor Madness & more happening this weekend

Orlando, FL — An action packed weekend ahead in Central Florida.
On Friday, April 12th, through Sunday, April 21st, the Florida Film Festival goes on at the Enzian Theater.
On Saturday, April 13th, enjoy Brews Around the Zoo at the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens from 5 to 9 p.m.
On, Saturday, April 13th, & Sunday, April 14th, the Central Florida Home Expo goes on at the Orange County Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
(Ends at 5 p.m. on Sunday)
On Saturday, April 13th, help the efforts of Earth Day Community Cleanup in downtown Orlando from 9 to 11 a.m.
To RSVP, click here.
On Saturday, April 13th, Motor Madness by the Orlando Car Club goes on at Camping World Stadium from 1 to 6 p.m.
On Saturday, April 13th, the 4th annual Autism Awareness Car Show goes on at Promenade at Sunset Walk in Kissimmee from 3 to 8 p.m.
On Sunday, April 14th, the Orlando Magic play their regular season finale against the Milwaukee Bucks at the Kia Center.
Game-time is 6 p.m.
