Things to do: Fun weekend ahead in Central Florida

Orlando, FL — Here’s 7 things to do in Central Florida this weekend:

Winter Garden’s annual Halloween Experience begins today at 426 W Plant Street. The event goes on for 12 straight days until Halloween. It’s FREE! Times vary by date.

“Halloween on the Ave” will be tonight from 7 - 11 p.m. at the Winter Park Farmers Market.

In their final preseason game, the Orlando Magic go head-to-head at the Amway Center with the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo (Brazil) tonight at 7pm.

Orlando Magic v Washington Wizards

Gators, Ghosts and Goblins continues at Gatorland on Saturday, October 21st during park hours, goes on every Saturday until Oct 28th.

Club Lake in Apopka hosts their fall festival through the weekend, open from 10am - 6pm. The event goes on until October 29th.

Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias will be at Addition Financial Area on Saturday, October 21st continuing his “Don’t Worry, Be Fluffy Tour.” Show begins at 8:00pm.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium this Sunday at 1pm.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Mike Evans

