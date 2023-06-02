Tropical Storm Arlene forms in the Gulf of Mexico, becoming the first named storm of the year

By Sophia Diaz



Tropical storm Arlene became the first named storm of the year Friday, just one day after the start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

The storm is expected to be short-lived and presumably won’t affect the continental United States.


The National Hurricane Center found the system reached sustained winds of up to 40 miles per hour .

Forecasters anticipate Tropical Storm Arlene to continue tracking southward at approximately 5 miles an hour.




