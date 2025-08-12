Tropical Storm Erin to veer south, may bring hurricane-force winds to northern Caribbean by weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Erin is expected to drift slightly more south of due west through Thursday.

It will come close enough to the northern Caribbean to potentially bring tropical storm-force winds by the weekend, passing to the north as a hurricane.

TROPICS UPDATE 8-12-25

Depending on Erin’s path as it strengthens this week, the northeast Caribbean islands might receive tropical wind advisories before the weekend.

TROPICS UPDATE 8-12-25

The track remains east of Florida, but we are still in a watchful mode!

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group