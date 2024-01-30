Universal announces new theme park lands for upcoming Epic Universe

Universal finally revealed the five lands that will make up the Epic Universe theme park upon the parks opening in 2025.

The slated lands are Super Nintendo World, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic, Dark Universe, How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk and Celestial Park.

Many theme park fans are expecting Super Nintendo World to be similar to the land on display at Universal Studios Hollywood. The Hollywood park did have less space to expand when constructing the land that features Mario and his friends, so it is possible its Orlando counterpart could be more expansive.

Dark Universe is said to contain the experiments of Dr. Victoria Frankenstein, with “myths and mystery” in the shadowy land.

How to Train Your Dragon — Isle of Berk will transport guests to the setting for the DreamWorks tale. Guests can visit the winged creatures at the heart of the film in this “colorful viking village.”

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter - Ministry of Magic is expected to take guests to visit 1920s Paris and the British Ministry in the 1990s.

Universal released the most details on the Celestial Park portion of the lands. The starry land will act as the heart of Epic Universe, leading guests on a “cosmic journey of discovery” with attractions ranging from a high speed roller coaster to fine dining establishments.

Epic Universe and all five lands are anticipated to open in 2025.

