VIDEO: Drivers slowed as hail piles along I-95

Hail on I-95 Hail is falling on I-95 in Brevard County. (FDOT)

Hail piled along portions of I-95 in Melbourne as severe thunderstorms moved through the area.

The National Weather Service issued Severe Thunderstorm Watches for Brevard, Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia counties.

So much hail on I-95 it looks like snow. This is I-95 near MM 183, State Road 518 exit. pic.twitter.com/z7TPhUNHZ6 — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) April 26, 2023

At least two dozen Florida counties could face severe weather through this evening.

The National Weather Service warned main threat’s would consist of hail one to two inches in diameter or larger, gusty to locally damaging winds up to around 60 mph, and frequent lightning strikes.





Video of hail storm in Melbourne.



pic.twitter.com/hpW64t3Rcq — Bryan Bennett (@weatherbryan) April 26, 2023

The possibility to experience storms with the risk of large hail and wind gusts continues through the evening.

