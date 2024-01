Cape Canaveral, FL — The United Launch Alliance launches its Vulcan Centaur rocket from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, in the first American venture to the moon in 50 years.

This is the first ever commercial mission to the moon.

LIFTOFF of the first United Launch Alliance #VulcanRocket! pic.twitter.com/wZMlPxWr4l — ULA (@ulalaunch) January 8, 2024

