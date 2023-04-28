WDBO’s Scott Anez inducted into UCF Nicholson School of Communication and Media’s hall of fame

The host of Orlando’s Morning News took his place amongst UCF Nicholson School alumni as the 2023 Hall of Fame inductee.

Anez was inducted during the Nicholson School’s end-of-year awards event, where director and professor of communication Robert Littlefoot presented Anez with his plaque. Advisory board member Jay Coffin introduced the radio host.

“Scott is proof that you can start at UCF and have your dreams come true by remaining in your own backyard,” said Coffin.

Anez graduated from the University of Central Florida with his Bachelor of Arts degree in radio-television in 1988.

He went on to continue his career in Orlando, eventually becoming WDBO’s host of Orlando’s Morning News.

The Nicholson School Hall of Fame began recognizing significant alumni in 2000, and Anez joins the list as the 37th inductee.

He directed thanks to his wife and named several coworkers during his speech.

“Thank you all for this incredible award,” said Anez. “I am honored, I am humbled, I’m overwhelmed.”

