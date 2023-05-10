Wendy’s tests AI chatbot for drive-thru ordering









Wendy’s has partnered with Google to create their “FreshAI” chatbot that is expected to be able to take verbal orders from customers in drive-thrus.

The chatbot is expected to be able to answer frequently asked questions and engage in limited conversation with customers.

.@Wendys is planning to launch an AI-powered drive-thru experience next month in collaboration with @GoogleAI.



The Wendy's chatbot will include Wendy's-specific terms, item names, and acronyms, such as "biggie bag" and "JBC" for "junior bacon cheeseburger".

The fast-food chain will be implementing the chatbot in corporate owned stores in Columbus, Ohio.

