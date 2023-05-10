Wendy’s tests AI chatbot for drive-thru ordering

Sign For Fast Food Brand Wendy's Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

By Sophia Diaz



Wendy’s has partnered with Google to create their “FreshAI” chatbot that is expected to be able to take verbal orders from customers in drive-thrus.

The chatbot is expected to be able to answer frequently asked questions and engage in limited conversation with customers.

The fast-food chain will be implementing the chatbot in corporate owned stores in Columbus, Ohio.

