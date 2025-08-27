Location? Bridesmaids? Best man? Hypothetical odds on Taylor and Travis' big day

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen on September 7, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by PTR/Star Max/GC Images)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hadn't even been publicly engaged for 24 hours before online betting sites started weighing in with odds on their wedding.

Alex Murphy, oddsmaker at Casinos.com, has come up with some fun and totally hypothetical odds, similar to the prop bets offered during the Super Bowl. For example, the favorite for location is Lake Como or Tuscany in Italy.

According to Murphy, the favorite time frame would be sometime during the NFL offseason. The favorite to be a bridesmaid is Selena Gomez, while Jason Kelce is a lock for best man. The favorite time frame for the arrival of the couple's first child is 2027 or later.

Murphy has also laid odds on details about Taylor's new album, The Life of a Showgirl, offering 5 to 6 odds on there being a wedding-inspired lyric, and 5 to 1 odds on Travis appearing in one of Taylor's music videos. The longest odds, though, are Taylor actually mentioning Travis in a lyric: that's 10 to 1 odds.

“Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding will be one of the biggest celebrity events of the decade, and the books know it," Murphy says in a statement. "Fans aren’t just speculating on the date, they’ll want to bet on the guest list, the bridal party, the honeymoon. ... It’s the rare cultural moment where sports, entertainment, and betting all collide."

Meanwhile, in all the engagement excitement on Tuesday you may have missed that, on that same day, the Taylor episode of Travis and Jason's New Heights podcast has been officially granted a record with the Guinness World Records. The record is "Most concurrent views for a podcast on YouTube": 1.3 million people tuned in to watch Taylor spill on her new album, her baking hobby and her relationship with Travis.

