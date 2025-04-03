Lola Young has the biggest UK single of 2025 so far

Lola Young's "Messy" is her breakthrough hit in the U.S., but back in her home country of the U.K., it's massive.

According to new data from the U.K.'s Official Charts, the song is the biggest song of 2025 to date. Originally released in June 2024, it hit #1 earlier this year and stayed there for an entire month. It also sold nearly 600,000 units in the first quarter of 2025.

Having wrapped up her U.K. tour, Lola is now in the U.S. preparing for her performances at Coachella on April 11 and April 18. After that, she's set to perform at the Lovin' Life Music Fest in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 3 along with Gigi Perez, Weezer, Ludacris and Pitbull. She then returns to Europe and the U.K. for more shows; she's also expected to release a new album this year.

After "Messy," the second-biggest U.K. hit of 2025 is "APT." by ROSÉ and Bruno Mars, followed by Gracie Abrams' "That's So True," and Bruno and Lady Gaga's "Die with a Smile." Also in the top 10: "Birds of a Feather" by Billie Eilish, "Good Luck, Babe!" and "Pink Pony Club" by Chappell Roan, "Sailor Song" by Perez and "Beautiful Things" by Benson Boone.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.