Lorde confirms title of new song, 'What Was That'

2023 GQ Men Of The Year - Arrivals Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
By Josh Johnson

Lorde has confirmed the title of her upcoming new single.

The track is called "What Was That" and, according to the "Royals" artist's Instagram, will be "out soon."

The news follows reports that Lorde had sent a WhatsApp message to fans in which she teased, "Everything is about to change." She had also posted a clip of new music in a TikTok earlier in April.

"What Was That" will mark Lorde's first new original music to follow her 2021 album, Solar Power. She released a cover of the song "Take Me to the River" in 2024 for a Talking Heads tribute album.

