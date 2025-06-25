Lorde says new album makes her feel like she's 'shot gunned' a Red Bull

Two years ago, Lorde thought her career was done.

That's according to a caption on the singer's Instagram Story, which shows footage of her giving a very enthusiastic crowd of fans at a Brooklyn club an advance listen to her new album, Virgin. They're all singing along at the top of their lungs to her song "What Was That."

"In 2023 I thought for sure i didn't have any more music in me and all this was over," she wrote. "I was scared to let this exact roomful of people down."

"Now i have a new album coming out in three days that makes me feel like ive shot gunned a red bull and am kissing someone i really like and here i am dancing to it with my beautiful babies," she added.

Virgin, Lorde's fourth album, is out on Friday. In addition to "What Was That," she's officially released the songs "Hammer" and "Man of the Year."

Lorde's Ultrasound tour starts in September in Austin, Texas.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.