Lorde's ﻿Virgin﻿ album debuts at #2 on ﻿'Billboard'﻿ 200

Lorde's new album Virgin debuts at #2 on the Billboard 200.

The fourth studio effort from the "Royals" artist moved a total of 71,000 equivalent album units, 42,000 of which were traditional album sales. 31,000 of those were vinyl sales, marking Lorde's best week ever on the format.

Virgin, which includes the single "What Was That," gives Lorde her second-highest charting album of her career, behind only her 2017 sophomore record Melodrama, which debuted at #1. Her other two albums, 2013's Pure Heroine and 2021's Solar Power, peaked at #3 and #5, respectively.

Lorde celebrated the release of Virgin with a surprise set at England's Glastonbury festival on June 27. She'll launch U.S. tour in September.

