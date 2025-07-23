Madame Tussauds launches 13 — of course — Taylor Swift wax figures

After unveiling eight Lady Gaga wax figures in 2011 and seven Harry Styles wax figures in 2023, Madame Tussauds is now upping the ante, rolling out no less than 13 — naturally — figures of Taylor Swift at its museums worldwide.

The 13 figures, each modeled after one of Taylor's Eras Tour looks, have taken 40 artists 14 months to create. The figures will be on display in 13 cities across four continents, including Hollywood, Las Vegas, New York, Orlando and Nashville.

In Hollywood, Speak Now Taylor is wearing a lilac Nicole + Felicia embellished ballgown, which has been specially recreated by the designer for the new figure, and sports a blue and purple microphone.

Fearless Taylor in Las Vegas is wearing a gold-fringed Roberto Cavalli mini-dress with Christian Louboutin knee-high boots and a gold and black glitter mic.

New York has Midnights Taylor, with a multicolored tinsel jacket, midnight-blue Zuhair Murad embellished playsuit, matching garter and boots, and midnight-blue microphone.

In Orlando, Reputation Taylor wears a black sequined Roberto Cavalli catsuit with red snake detailing, with matching boots and microphone, while evermore Taylor in Nashville is wearing a floor-length Etro mustard-colored dress.

Madame Tussauds senior figure stylist Danielle Cullen says, "This is the most ambitious project in Madame Tussauds' 250-year history which only feels right to reflect the stratospheric status of Taylor Swift."

