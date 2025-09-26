Manager says Lola Young must skip Friday concert 'to keep her safe'

Lola Young was set to perform in Newark, New Jersey, on Friday night, at a multi-artist benefit show for mental health initiatives. But ironically, she's now pulled out due to her own mental health.

Lola's manager Nick Shymansky wrote on Lola's Instagram Story, "Unfortunately due to a sensitive matter I have advised Lola Young to pull out of performing ... this evening. Lola is very open about her mental health and there are very occasionally days where myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe."

He continues, "She is an incredible person and always takes her fans, career and performances seriously. I can only send huge apologies for the inconvenience caused."

Lola, who has openly discussed her struggles with cocaine addiction, has been in full promotional mode over the past couple of weeks in the run-up to the release of her new album. She also lives with schizoaffective disorder, which she was diagnosed with as a teenager.

