Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff wed with Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, other stars in attendance

Actress Margaret Qualley and musician Jack Antonoff have tied the knot in an intimate, yet star-studded ceremony on Long Beach Island, New Jersey.

The 28-year-old actress and the 39-year-old musician exchanged vows over the weekend after more than a year since their engagement was revealed.

Photos obtained by People show the newlyweds holding hands and later gracing a post-wedding celebration. Qualley opted for a simple white halter dress paired with matching Mary Jane flats, while Antonoff looked dapper in a classic black suit and tie.

In addition to family, the nuptials were attended by a number of celebrity friends from the entertainment industry including Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz, Cara Delevingne, and Lana Del Rey.

