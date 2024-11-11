Mariah Carey holiday pop-up bars opening nationwide Nov. 15

Mariah Carey is bringing Christmas cheer — the alcoholic kind — to select cities via a series of pop-up bars in Virgin Hotels locations nationwide.

From Nov. 15 to Dec. 29, Mariah Carey's Black Irish Holiday Bar will offer fans custom cocktails, photo ops and the opportunity to sing along to Mimi's holiday hits. The bars will be available in Virgin Hotels in New York City, Nashville, New Orleans, Chicago and Dallas.

At each bar, you can reserve a 90-minute block starting at $22 per person, which includes a welcome cocktail. There's also a brunch option on Saturdays and Sundays for $30 per person. In addition to eating, drinking and singing along to "All I Want for Christmas Is You," you can write a holiday letter to Mariah with your wish list and recreate "memorable Mariah Xmas moments" for your social media posting pleasure.

All the festive cocktails on offer are made with Mariah's signature brand of Irish cream liqueur, Black Irish, with punny names like What More Can I Do martini, It's Time!, Queen of Christmas Cocoa and the Make My Wish Come True martini.

Mariah's Christmas Time holiday tour is currently underway; her next date is in Palm Springs, California, on Nov. 13.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.