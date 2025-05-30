Mariah Carey to host Spotify listening party for 'The Emancipation of Mimi (20th Anniversary Edition)'

Mariah Carey will celebrate the new 20th anniversary edition of her album The Emancipation of Mimi by listening to it with her fans.

Mariah is hosting a Spotify Listening Party on June 2 starting at 5 p.m. ET. During the deep dive into the project, Mariah will talk about the making of the album and answer questions from fans. You'll be able to access it at MariahCarey.lnk.to/ListeningParty.

As previously reported, the anniversary package is available as a 40-track digital deluxe edition, personally curated by Mariah, as well as a 45-track five-LP box set. The box set features the original album, the tracks from the ultra platinum edition of the album and bonus tracks that include dance remixes, collaborations, instrumentals, a cappella versions and edits.

Highlights of both editions include "When I Feel It" — a fan favorite that was destined for the original album but was dropped due to a sample clearance issue — and Mariah's performance of "Don't Forget About Us" and "We Belong Together" from the American Music Awards' 50th anniversary special last year.

A deluxe two-LP vinyl version is also available, as is 20th anniversary merch, via the Mariah Carey Amazon store. There's also Mimi20.com, where Mariah's been posting voice messages to her fans, as she used to do on her old fan club website.

Released on April 12, 2005, The Emancipation of Mimi has sold more than 15 million copies worldwide. It features the hits "We Belong Together," "Don't Forget About Us," "It's Like That" and "Shake It Off."

