Mariah Carey marking 20th anniversary of 'The Emancipation of Mimi' with five-LP box set & more

April 12, 2005, marks the 20th anniversary of Mariah Carey's hit album The Emancipation of Mimi, and she's just announced several releases to celebrate the milestone.

First up is a five-LP vinyl box set, due out May 30. Personally compiled by Mariah, it includes the original album, the tracks from the Ultra Platinum Edition and bonus tracks that include dance remixes, collaborations, instrumentals, a cappella versions and edits.

There's also a brand-new remix of "Don't Forget About Us" by Kaytranada, which is out now, and a 28-page booklet that includes a personal letter from Mimi. The whole thing will set you back about $250.

Highlights of the box set include "When I Feel It" — a fan favorite that was destined for the original album but was dropped due to a sample clearance issue — and Mariah's performance of "Don't Forget About Us" and "We Belong Together" from the American Music Awards' 50th anniversary special last year.

A deluxe two-LP vinyl version will also be released, as well as an extended digital deluxe edition, with a selection of songs from the box set; both will be released May 30. You can preorder your preferred version now.

Mariah says in a statement, "While working on this edition, I got to relive all the memories from this pivotal moment in my personal and professional life.

"This album has some of my biggest hits to date, as well as some personal favorites that are very special to me. Forgotten gems, unreleased bonus tracks and different remixes with incredible collaborators - all of these and more are now available in one place for the first time ever!"

The Emancipation of Mimi has sold more than 15 million copies worldwide.

