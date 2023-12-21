Mariah Carey posts photos of her family "spreading some cheer" at the White House

Mariah Carey and her family may be in Aspen right now, but on December 20, she posted photos of a special Christmas activity she participated in the week before: A visit to the White House.

Mariah shared photos of herself and her twins Moroccan and Monroe meeting President Biden and Vice-President Harris, and admiring the White House's enormous tree.

"Last week I had the pleasure of meeting President Biden & Vice President Harris at the White House to ring in the holiday season! While there, we got to see all the festive decor and spread some cheer!" she captioned her photo carousel.

Mariah also visited the Library of Congress to accept a special honor.

"Thank you so much ... for inducting 'All I Want For Christmas Is You' in the National Recording Registry and for hosting me at the Library of Congress," she wrote in a separate Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Mariah was spotted shopping in Aspen, Colorado this week, decked out in a pricey Prada puffer coat. Her longtime boyfriend, Brian Tanaka, was nowhere to be seen, and on December 21, Page Six, citing a source, reported that the two have split because they were at different places in their lives and wanted different things.

