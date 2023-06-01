Mariah Carey sells Atlanta mansion at a loss after overpaying during COVID-19 pandemic

By Andrea Dresdale

In 2021, Mariah Carey bought a home in an Atlanta suburb for $5.65 million, but according to The Wall Street Journal, she's just sold it at a loss.

Originally listed for $6.5 million, the mansion sold for $4.3 million, the paper reports. Mariah bought the 12,600-square-foot home, which sits on 4 acres, to be closer to her band during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The broker who arranged the sale told the paper, "During Covid, a lot of people paid premiums for houses like this because of the privacy, the amenities and the acreage. It was just a different time.”

The house has nine bedrooms, a pool, a tennis court and a recording booth that Mariah had installed. The buyer is Michael Dickey, chief executive of the Atlanta-based magazine publisher Modern Luxury Media. When asked if Dickey is a Mariah fan, the broker told the Journal that she guessed so, adding, "I mean, who isn't a fan of hers?"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

