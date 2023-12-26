Mariah Carey sets another new chart record with "All I Want for Christmas Is You"

Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is once again on top of the Billboard Hot 100, and as a result, she's set yet another record.

This is the 14th week overall the song has spent at #1 since it first topped the chart in 2019. That makes Mariah the first artist ever to have three #1 hits that have topped the chart for 14 weeks or more. The others are "One Sweet Day," her Boyz II Men collaboration, which spent 16 weeks on top, and "We Belong Together," which topped the Hot 100 for 14 weeks in 2005.

As Billboard notes, the song first hit the top 10 in 2017, and has now been number one for multiple weeks every holiday season since 2019.

The rest of this week's top 10 includes eight other holiday hits: Brenda Lee's "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," Bobby Helms' "Jingle Bell Rock," Wham!'s "Last Christmas," Burl Ives' "A Holly Jolly Christmas," Andy Williams' "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," Dean Martin's version of "Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow" José Feliciano's "Feliz Navidad" and The Ronettes' "Sleigh Ride."

The only non-holiday song in the top 10 is Jack Harlow's "Lovin On Me" holding at #6.

