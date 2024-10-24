Mariah Carey releases Christmas Time tour playlist on Apple Music

It's almost tiiiime.

Mariah Carey is preparing for her annual Christmas Time tour with a new exclusive Apple Music set list playlist.

The Christmas Time tour set list playlist includes 20 songs, complete with all of her holiday classics and several of her popular non-festive hits.

"Sugar Plum Fairy," "Joy to the World" and "Sleigh Ride" are just a few of the holiday songs featured, along with hits like "Always Be My Baby," "It's Like That" and "Fantasy." It all ends with her seminal yuletide classic, "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

Mariah told Apple Music in an essay accompanying the playlist that the concert's atmosphere will be "festive, celebratory, joyous, happy, jolly, jovial,” along with added moments of reflection. “There will also be poignant moments, because there’s a variety of moods in my songs and at the holidays,” Mariah said.

The 20-date tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of her album Merry Christmas starts on Nov. 6 in Highland, California.

