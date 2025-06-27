Maroon 5's new video inspired by iconic 1986 MTV clip

Maroon 5's new video for their single "All Night" features Adam Levine's wife Behati Prinsloo fronting the band, while Adam is relegated to a sideman role and the rest of the guys stand behind her. Maroon 5 guitarist James Valentine explains that the video is a takeoff of an iconic MTV video from 1986.

"It was kind of loosely inspired by 'Addicted to Love' by Robert Palmer, except ... y'know, Robert Palmer of course was surrounded by these beautiful women," James tells ABC Audio.

In the original video, Palmer, wearing a suit, sings in front of a band of models, all identically dressed in black dresses, with identical hairstyles and heavy glam makeup, playing white instruments.

"We took Behati and we put her in front of the band and we put Adam on the saxophone," James says. "So she gets to be the lead singer for the day. So it was really fun and we're in these matching suits behind her. And in a lot of ways, it's a very classic sort of '80s MTV performance video."

As for Behati's skills as a frontwoman, James laughs, "I think she was born to do it!"

The original "Addicted to Love" video was so impactful that Palmer used the same concept for three more videos. Plus, Shania Twain parodied it for her video for "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" and artists ranging from "Weird Al" Yankovic to Shakira to Paula Abdul all spoofed it. It was also parodied in the movie Love Actually.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.