Mastermind: What Patrick Mahomes admires about Taylor Swift

Joshua Kissi for TIME

By Andrea Dresdale

As a result of Taylor Swift's romance with Travis Kelce, she's become friendly with the Kansas City Chiefs roster — especially quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany. In his new profile for TIME's 100 Most Influential People, Mahomes says he admires Taylor not only for her work ethic, but because she acts like a regular person, not the most famous pop star in the world.

The Super Bowl champ says when Travis introduced him to Taylor after the Chiefs played the Bears in September, she actually remembered meeting him briefly back in 2019. "I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life,” says Mahomes. “Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long.”

“She’s never not working,” he adds. "Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song. You can see it by how she talks."

"Even when she’s talking about football, when she’s learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together. It’s almost like she’s trying to become a coach. ‘Why can’t you try this, this, and this?’ She’s asking the right questions.”

Maybe Taylor can share ideas for some plays next season?

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!