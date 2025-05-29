Max McNown announces Forever Ain't Long Enough tour

Benjamin Edwards
By Andrea Dresdale

Max McNown will be hitting the road this summer on a new headline tour.

The "A Lot More Free" singer will start his Forever Ain't Long Enough tour Aug. 21 in Kansas City, Missouri. Tickets go on sale June 6 at 10 a.m. local time. You can sign up for the artist presale, which starts June 3 at 10 a.m. local time, on Max's website.

As previously reported, Max's deluxe album Night Diving (The Cost of Growing Up), an expanded edition of his sophomore LP with 11 new tracks, is coming out July 18.

Max performed "A Lot More Free" on NBC's Today show on Thursday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!