May the fourth be with her: Dua Lipa to pull double duty on 'SNL'

Dua Lipa has ascended to that rare level of pop stardom where she gets to both host and perform on Saturday Night Live.

During the April 13 episode of the show, Dua was announced as the special guest for the May 4 episode. On Instagram, she wrote, "DOUBLE DUTY DUA!!!!!!!!"

Dua's new album Radical Optimism is out the day before, May 3. So far, she's released three songs from the project: "Houdini," "Training Season" and "Illusion."

Dua has had some acting experience since the last time she appeared on Saturday Night Live back in 2020. She had a cameo in Barbie, and a more substantial part in the comedy spy movie Argylle.

It was fitting that Dua's appearance on the show was announced April 13, because the episode was hosted by her fellow Barbie actor Ryan Gosling, and featured a guest appearance by Kate McKinnon, who was also in Barbie.

Dua now joins the ranks of pop stars who've hosted and performed on SNL, including Taylor Swift, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Janet Jackson, Bruno Mars, Elton John, Ariana Grande, Lizzo and Lady Gaga.

