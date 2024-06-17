Meghan Trainor talks supporting the LGBTQ+ community, voting in November

This Pride Month, Meghan Trainor is talking about how much she supports the LGBTQIA+ community.

In a new interview with The Standard, Meghan made sure her support for trans people was known.

“The trans community was getting destroyed while I was going through my C-section and I was like, what’s going on? I feel like we’re going backwards. Did you all forget how to love? Because all I’m seeing is hate,” Trainor said.

“My gay audience means everything,” she continued. “It’s getting scarier. I hope we can move forward like we were almost doing. I can’t even imagine how everyone feels now. Probably unsafe and scared.”

Meghan also opened up about politics, saying she has focused her energy on getting people to vote. “I try to get my voice out there and say ‘make sure you vote’. When I turned 18 I didn’t even know how to vote or how to register,” Meghan said.

As for her opinion on the upcoming presidential election in November? Meghan expressed some worries.

“It’s a wild world over here in America. Please vote, for the love of God," Meghan said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.