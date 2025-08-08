Meghan Trainor voicing character in new Disney Jr. series 'HEY A.J.! '

Meghan Trainor has lent her voice to animated projects in the past, and now she's taking on another project that both her young sons can watch.

HEY A.J.! is a new series debuting on Disney Jr. and then Disney+ in 2026. It's described as a "whimsical and music-filled family comedy" about a young girl with a big imagination and her stuffed bunny. It's based on the Hey A.J. books by ex-NFL star-turned-children's book author Martellus Bennett.

Meghan will provide the voice of a recurring character: the mother of A.J.'s best friend, Jessie.

She previously voiced characters in the films Smurfs: The Lost Village and Playmobil: The Movie and also guest starred on an episode of Blue's Clues & You!

Meghan is mom to 4-year-old Riley Trainor and 2-year-old Barry Trainor.

