Meghan Trainor releases new single, announces new album, first tour in 7 years

Meghan Trainor has been busy being a mom and releasing Christmas songs for the last few years, but now, she's back in a big way.

The singer has announced a brand-new album, Timeless, coming June 14. She'll support it with her first tour in seven years, which kicks off September 3 in Cincinnati, Ohio, and wraps up October 19 in Inglewood, California. Natasha Bedingfield will open for the New York City, Denver and LA shows, with "Lil Boo Thang" singer Paul Russell opening on all dates.

In addition, Meghan's brother Ryan and her best friend Chris Olsen will be part of the tour, bringing "their signature charisma and humor to the stage," according to a press release. You can register for presale access to tickets at Meghan-Trainor.com. The general sale is March 22 at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com.

The album and tour coincides with the 10th anniversary of the release of Meghan's breakthrough single, "All About that Bass." "I cannot believe it has been 10 years since this all started, I have never been more grateful for this life that my incredible Megatronz have gifted me with," Meghan says in a statement. "This new album and tour are all for them and my beautiful family."

Right now, you can hear Meghan's new single, "Been Like This," a long-awaited collaboration with rapper T-Pain. "She's been a fan of mine for a long time and the feeling is definitely mutual," says T-Pain. "I think we came together in a way that's a perfect mesh of styles that will get everybody ready for us to work together again real soon."

"T-Pain and M-Train, the collab you never knew you wanted but needed," he adds.

