Meghan Trainor's new video co-stars her husband, son ... and Niecy Nash

Lauren Dunn

By Andrea Dresdale

Meghan Trainor's new video is a family affair.

The clip, for her song "To the Moon," co-stars her husband, Daryl Sabara, and their 3-year-old son, Riley, making his acting debut. Also appearing are Emmy winner Niecy Nash, TikTok stars Brookie and Jessie and Meghan's bestie Chris Olsen.

The video features Meghan and a team of women being trained by Nash to go on a mission to the moon, where Meghan needs to track down a spy. Of course, the spy is played by her husband, who's best known for his role in Spy Kids — but there's a twist.

"To the Moon" is from Meghan's new album, Timeless, due out June 7.

