Metro Boomin accused of sexual assault

Metro Boomin has been accused of sexually assaulting and impregnating a woman he had befriended after the death of her infant son, according to a new lawsuit.
Vanessa LeMaistre alleged the attack occurred in 2016 while she was visiting Metro, born Leland Wayne, at a recording studio. She forged a friendship with Wayne shortly after the death of her infant son.
LeMaistre’s lawsuit said she settled onto the couch that night for what she believed would be a normal evening watching Wayne work and enjoying the music. She took half a Xanax, which she used to manage anxiety, and was given a shot of alcohol.
“The next thing she can recall is waking up on a bed in a different location with Wayne raping her and being completely unable to move or make a sound. She was in and out of consciousness for an unknown amount of time but awoke again at some point to Wayne performing oral sex on her,” the lawsuit said, adding LeMaistre did not provide consent.
She later found out she was pregnant, with the lawsuit noting, "She had not had sex with anyone else."
