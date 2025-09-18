Mgk announces tour behind new '﻿lost americana'﻿ album

'Lost americana' album artwork. (EST 19XX/Interscope Records)
By Josh Johnson

Mgk has announced a world tour in support of his new album, lost americana.

The international outing includes two North American legs, the first of which runs from Nov. 18 in Glendale, Arizona, to Dec. 19 in Tampa, Florida. Mgk will then head to Europe, Australia and New Zealand in early 2026 before the second North American leg launches May 15 in Wheatland, California. The tour will then conclude July 1 in Ridgefield, Washington.

Wiz Khalifa will also be on the bill, and openers include Julia Wolf, Mod Sunhonestav, Beauty School Dropout, DE'WAYNE and Emo Night, depending on the date.

Presales begin Sept. 22 and tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 25 at noon local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Store.MachineGunKelly.com.

Lost americana, the follow-up to 2022's mainstream sellout, dropped in August. It includes the lead single "cliché."

Mgk announced lost americana with a trailer narrated by Bob Dylan.

