Miguel's "Sure Thing" is #1 on the Top 40 radio list

Francis Specker/CBS

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Miguel's "Sure Thing" is continuing to enjoy success stemming from its resurgence on TikTok. The song, released as a single from his debut, All I Want Is You, is now the top song on Top 40 radio, marking the singer's first #1 on the Top 40 radio list.

"'Sure Thing' is a reflection of the great songwriters I learned from and that timeless songs still resonate," Miguel said of his achievement. The song previously broke Billboard's record for most weeks spent on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop song chart, where it remains and currently sits at the #5 spot.

Miguel also has some new music: He recently shared his new single, "Give It To Me." Taking the stage earlier this month, he performed the new song live for the first time at Usher's Lovers & Friends festival.

