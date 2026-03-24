Miley Cyrus debuts brand-new song, meets Chappell Roan in 'Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special'

Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special is now streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. It finds Miley Cyrus singing beloved Hannah hits like "Best of Both Worlds" and "This Is the Life." She also premiered a brand-new song titled "Younger You," which she specifically wrote for the special.

"Hey you, it’s younger you/ I’m just checking in to see if you still remember me," she sings on the touching acoustic ballad. "Somewhere along the way we lost touch."

Another special moment is when Miley welcomed surprise guest Chappell Roan. "I'm so grateful that I get to be a part of this. I mean I grew up watching Hannah at my grandparents' house and it just means so much," Chappell says, adding Miley made it possible for her to push so many boundaries.

"You took a lot of the heat for that in 2012, 2013. I don’t have to deal with that as much because the world, like, took it out on you,” she tells Miley.

Also in the special, Miley reveals that she dated Dylan Sprouse, had a crush on Zac Efron and "thought Mitchel Musso was really cute." Between Hannah's boyfriends, Miley says she'd pick Jake, not Jesse.

On ABC's Good Morning America Wednesday, Miley was asked what she'd tell the 12-year-old girl who auditioned for the role of Hannah. "I'm so in love with the way my life has landed that I wouldn't want to give her any advice that would change the outcome," she explains. "'Cause I'm so at peace with where my life is at."

As Miley notes at the end of the special, "Hannah, she gave my my start, but my fans gave me this life."

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