Miley Cyrus to guest star on Netflix's 'Human Resources'

Miley Cyrus will lend her distinctive voice to the second season of the animated Netflix series Human Resources, which starts June 9.

It's not clear what kind of character Miley will play on the show, which is brought to you by the team that created Big Mouth. It's about various creatures that represent human feelings, such as love, depression and shame. The series regulars include Nick Kroll, Maya Rudolph, Aidy Bryant, Keke Palmer and Randall Park.

Miley is one of many big-name guest stars in season 2 — Florence Pugh, Niecy Nash-Betts, Eugene Levy and Isabella Rossellini will also lend their voices to the show.

This isn't the first Netflix show Miley has guest starred on: Remember her turn as pop star Ashley O in the Black Mirror episode Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too?

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.