Miley Cyrus is apparently related to Dolly Parton by blood

Dolly Parton is Miley Cyrus' godmother, but now we know they are apparently related by blood.

According to new research from Ancestry.com, the pair are distantly related, connected by a man named John Brickey.

Brickey, who was a Tennessee resident born in Virginia in 1740, is apparently Dolly's sixth great-grandfather and Miley's seventh great-grandfather. This would make the two superstars seventh cousins, once removed.

Dolly learned she was related to Miley during a recent interview with Access Hollywood.

“Is that true? That’s amazing!" Dolly said. "I’m sure she'll get a kick out of that, but it doesn’t surprise me because she does feel like family.”

The news is timely, as it comes before Dolly is set to release her new album, Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables, in November. The record centers on Dolly's ancestral lines across the Smoky Mountain area, and features performances from her family members and loved ones.

