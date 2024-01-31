Miley Cyrus and Lorde contribute to new Talking Heads tribute album

Miley Cyrus and Lorde are among the artists contributing to an album called Everyone's Getting Involved: A Tribute to Stop Making Sense. The album marks the 40th anniversary of Stop Making Sense, the 1984 concert film by Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Talking Heads that's often called one of the best music movies ever made.

The movie and its hit soundtrack were rereleased last year, and the film has returned to theaters for more showings this year. The tribute album features 16 artists recording the songs featured on the movie's soundtrack; the first single is Paramore's rendition of Talking Heads' only top-10 hit, "Burning Down the House."

Other artists on the tribute album include Taylor Swift's pals The National, Swift tour opener girl in red, female punk rockers The Linda Lindas, Blondshell and more.

Stop Making Sense, directed by Jonathan Demme, was filmed over three nights in Hollywood in December 1983. It features Talking Heads — David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Jerry Harrison and Chris Frantz — performing their best-known songs, including "Psycho Killer," "Once in a Lifetime" and "Life During Wartime." Aside from Paramore, no word yet on who sings which song in the tribute album.

But here's a fun fact: Remember how Latto's hit "Big Energy" was based on Mariah Carey's hit "Fantasy," but both were based on the same 1981 song, "Genius of Love" by Tom Tom Club? So, Tom Tom Club was a Talking Heads side project started by Weymouth and Frantz, who are married — which is why "Genius of Love" is part of the Stop Making Sense movie and the soundtrack, as well.

