Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift rule mid-year sales and streaming charts

We're halfway through 2023, so Luminate, the company that provides sales data to Billboard for its countless charts, has issued its mid-year report. So far, it's been a huge 2023 for Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift.

Morgan's "Last Night" and Miley's "Flowers" have the top two spots on the Top Digital Songs chart so far this year. "Flowers" is number one on the Top Radio Songs chart, followed by Metro Boomin's "Creepin'" and SZA's "Kill Bill."

On the On-Demand Streaming Audio Chart, "Last Night" is number one, followed by "Kill Bill" and the number three song, "Flowers." When it comes to On-Demand Streaming Video Songs, Lady Gaga's "Bloody Mary" is on top, no doubt fueled by the Wednesday dance trend.

On the album side of things, Taylor Swift's Midnights tops the Vinyl Album Sales chart; her album folklore is number three on that same chart. Midnights is also number one on the Top Album Sales chart overall, which includes physical and digital copies.

When streaming is factored in, Morgan's One Thing at a Time is number one. SZA's SOS is number two, while Midnights is number three.

We'll see if all these albums and songs can hold onto their spots in another six months when the end-of-the-year figures come out.

