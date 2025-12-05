Miley Cyrus reveals unusual phobia affecting her daily life

Miley Cyrus revealed an unusual phobia on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Thursday.

The singer said she has a fear of paper, specifically when dry hands are touching it, which makes Christmas an unhappy holiday for her.

“Christmas, I’m known as a little bit of a Grinch because I have a qualm with Christmas. I hate paper,” she said. “The real problem for me with paper is when people have dry hands and they touch paper and then it’s Christmas and it’s cold and everyone’s hands are dry and they’re all touching paper.”

Miley admitted the phobia is getting worse and she's looking into treatment for it because it's affecting her everyday life — but her new fiancé, Maxx Morando, has been helping.

“Someone gets an Amazon box, I’m sick, because the cardboard is the worst of it all,” she said. “It’s extra dry and there’s packaging within it. That’s the best part, that’s really why I got engaged, because I just make my fiancé open all the packages outside.”

When Kimmel joked that the first wedding anniversary is paper, Miley responded, “Uh-uh, not here!”

Miley confirmed her engagement in an interview with ABC's Chris Connelly that aired on Good Morning America Wednesday. She was previously married to Liam Hemsworth.

