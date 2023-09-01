Miley Cyrus reveals truth behind controversial 2009 Teen Choice Awards performance

In the newest video in Miley Cyrus' ongoing Used to Be Young TikTok series, she reveals the truth behind her controversial 2009 Teen Choice Awards performance.

When Cyrus performed “Party in the U.S.A.” for the first time at the award ceremony, she danced with what was described at the time as “a stripper pole.”

The stage featured an ice cream cart that had a pole sticking out of the middle of it. Cyrus faced backlash for dancing on top of the cart from those who found the performance "too adult" for her audience. At the time, Cyrus was still acting on the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana.

“So, apparently, me dancing on top of an ice cream cart with a stripper pole – but it wasn’t a stripper pole, it was actually just for stability,” Cyrus said. “I had a heel on. Guys, what did you want from me? Was I really going to do my performance without dancing on top of an ice cream cart?”

Cyrus then shows off a headline that appeared in a magazine at the time. "Is Miley turning into the next Britney [Spears]?" Cyrus read. "Hopefully. If God is good, which, we know she is," she said.

