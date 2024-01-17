Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith, Ice Spice among GLAAD Media Award nominees

Miley Cyrus, Sam Smith and Ice Spice are among the nominees for this year's GLAAD Media Awards, which honor media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues.

Miley and Sam are both nominated in the Outstanding Music Artist category for their respective current albums, Endless Summer Vacation and Gloria. Other nominees in the category include Kim Petras' Feed the Beast and Problematique albums, Troye Sivan's Something to Give Each Other, Victoria Monét's JAGUAR II and Reneé Rapp's Snow Angel.

Ice Spice is nominated for Outstanding Breakthrough Music Artist, along with former American Idol runner-up David Archuleta, G Flip and Chappell Roan, who will be opening for Olivia Rodrigo on her upcoming tour.

The GLAAD Media Awards ceremonies will be held in Los Angeles on March 14 and in New York City on May 11.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.