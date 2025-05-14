Miley Cyrus says 'Flowers' success gave her the 'validation' she needed to make 'Something Beautiful'

Apple Music
By Andrea Dresdale

Apple Music will release a Zane Lowe interview with Miley Cyrus about her new album, Something Beautiful, on May 21, but you can watch a trailer for it now. Miley explains in the interview that the impetus for the project came from the incredible success of her song "Flowers," for which she won her first Grammy.

"After I had 'Flowers,' after I felt that validation that somewhere inside of me needed to feel, I really felt free to make the album that I've been craving kind of my whole adult career," Miley tells Zane.

"Living and being and experiencing love and family and nature, I found something beautiful," Miley says. "This to me is pop music in its fullest form."

Miley has so far released four songs from Something Beautiful: "Prelude," the title track, "More to Lose" and "End of the World."

The full interview will drop May 21 at 1 p.m. ET on Apple Music 1.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000

    Download the Power App!

    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!